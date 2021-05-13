Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

