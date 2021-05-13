Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Issued By Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -195.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

