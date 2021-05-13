Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CPSS stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

