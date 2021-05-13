Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ELY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $34.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

