Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

