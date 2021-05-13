Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $753,812.22 and approximately $10.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.