Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up to $28.66

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $29.65. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 4,863 shares changing hands.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -98.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.