Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

PRPL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 252,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.