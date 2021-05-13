Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,466 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,468.50 ($19.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,545.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,375.85. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

