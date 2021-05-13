ProxyNode (PRX) Market Capitalization Hits $71,015.08

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $71,015.08 and $44.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.36 or 0.00736540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,048.53 or 0.02149076 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,918,878 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

