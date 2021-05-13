ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

PSM stock opened at €16.75 ($19.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a fifty-two week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

