ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 25th

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $116.82. 2,341,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,253. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

