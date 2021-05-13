PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $1,410,150.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PRO opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,004,000 after buying an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

