PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $1,410,150.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PRO opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.92.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.