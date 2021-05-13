Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.07.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

