Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 2,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,685. Progyny has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.