Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.090 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 2,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,685. Progyny has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
