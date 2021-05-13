Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

