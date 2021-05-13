Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

