Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,992 shares of company stock worth $12,387,222. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

