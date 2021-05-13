Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.52.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $214.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.45. The firm has a market cap of $579.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

