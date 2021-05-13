Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $220.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

