Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIE. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,042 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MIE opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

