Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTNB stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTNB shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

