Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $92,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $39,660,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,726 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after acquiring an additional 604,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

