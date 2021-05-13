Private Advisor Group LLC Has $69,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Banco Santander by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Banco Santander by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.