Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

