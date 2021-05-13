Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

