Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRTH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,899. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $424.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $40,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,896,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,544,996.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,310 shares of company stock worth $435,528. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

