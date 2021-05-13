Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 34,364 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

