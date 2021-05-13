Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 12,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

