Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.

POAI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

