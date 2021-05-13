Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,605. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

