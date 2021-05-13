Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

TSE:POW opened at C$36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$18.79 and a 52-week high of C$37.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

