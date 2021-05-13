Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. 62,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,225. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

