Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

