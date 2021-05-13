Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,628 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,628 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

