Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St Sells 9,310 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $419.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $212.63 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.31 and a 200-day moving average of $359.51.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pool by 28.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Pool by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Pool by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

