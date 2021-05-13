Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,197. Playtika has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

