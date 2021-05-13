PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $305.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.