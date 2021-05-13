PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.17). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

