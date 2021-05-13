Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

PZA stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$10.36. The company had a trading volume of 86,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$333.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.61. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.99.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$123.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.