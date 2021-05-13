Piper Sandler Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $58.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.