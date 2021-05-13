Piper Sandler Lowers Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Neutral

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

MTNB opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 931,447 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

