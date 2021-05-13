Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NRZ opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $19,084,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $13,376,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $11,170,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.