Piper Sandler Comments on Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Design Therapeutics stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

