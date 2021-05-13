Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

PNW opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

