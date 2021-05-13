Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPBN opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

