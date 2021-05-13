Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $8,052,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $7,643,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 70,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

