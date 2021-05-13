Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.