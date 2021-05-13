Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASGN. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in ASGN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

