Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $472.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.28 and a 200 day moving average of $479.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

